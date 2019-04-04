Konica Minolta to Showcase Industry-Leading Technology at Graphics Canada 2019

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), a leader in the Graphic Communications industry, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting conference attendees at booths #5000 and #5022 later this month at Graphics Canada 2019. The company will be displaying a number of industrial and production print offerings for the first time in Canada, including the AccurioWide 160 hybrid UV LED wide format inkjet printer and the AccurioLabel 190 digital label press.



Graphics Canada is the largest trade show for the Graphic Communications and Printing industries in Canada. Every two years the trade show welcomes more than 8,000 people from across the country to attend a three-day celebration of the power of print. The conference is a hub for industry knowledge, networking, inspirational speakers, dynamic exhibits, technologies, and solutions which are impacting the future of the graphic communications industry. This year the conference will be held from April 11 to 13 at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

"Graphics Canada is the country's largest print industry trade show, so what better place to showcase these devices for the first time in Canada?" said Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "This is such an exciting event for our industry because it offers attendees the opportunity to experience technology at the forefront of print. The devices we've chosen to display at booth #5000 not only represent the best of what we offer technically, but they also showcase a variety of innovative applications to inspire our customers to explore new ways to generate revenues for their business."

A number of Konica Minolta devices will be on display for the first time in Canada at booth #5000 including the AccurioWide 160 hybrid UV LED wide format inkjet printer; the AccurioLabel 190 and PLS-475i digital label presses; and the PKG-675i digital packaging printer. And, back by popular demand, the MGI JetVarnish 3DS with iFoil will be demonstrating how printers can turn regular print jobs into high-margin spot UV jobs, or even higher margin 3D embossed jobs. Live demonstrations and unique application samples, including custom designed hockey pucks printed on the AccurioWide 160, will be handed out to booth visitors.

"We're excited to announce this year, Konica Minolta will occupy two booths at Graphics Canada. Our second booth, #5022, will be reserved for the Konica Minolta Partner Pavilion," added Bussolaro. "The Partner Pavilion will, among other things, offer visitors a comfortable spot to meet with some of our fastest growing print customers to hear first-hand how our technology is contributing to their success."

While representatives from customers like Print Panther , ICON , and Crownhill Packaging will be present, the Partner Pavilion will also host Konica Minolta's dedicated print marketing team, who will be discussing the PowerUp Business Builder program, as well as two industry experts: Chris Bondy, Gannett Distinguished Professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology's School of Media Sciences and Donald Rumball, author, researcher and expert on entrepreneurship and small business. Bondy and Rumball will each host a seminar on the Friday of the conference and will be available for discussion at the Partner Pavilion throughout both Thursday and Friday. Mr. Rumball will also be handing out signed copies of his newest book Ambition, which tells the story of two Canadian entrepreneurs who lay their fortunes on the line to achieve outrageous success.

"Between our innovative and industry-leading technology on display at booth #5000, and the host of marketing and print-industry experts available for discussion at booth #5022, we're offering our customers more ways to help grow their business than ever," said Bussolaro. "You won't want to miss this year's Graphics Canada."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

