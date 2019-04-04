Canadian Legacy Project Launches "Veterans Business Boot Camp" at Mount Royal University

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Legacy Project is thrilled to announce the launch of a new veteran focused entrepreneurial training program "Veteran Business Boot Camp" in partnership with Mount Royal University. The free five-day certificate program is a robust entrepreneurial training and micro loan program. Veteran Business Boot Camp is designed to open the door to entrepreneurial opportunities and small business ownership for our Canadian military veterans.

Veterans Business Boot Camp is a free program being offered to Canadian military veterans which will develop student competencies through the many steps and activities associated with creating and sustaining an entrepreneurial venture and by helping veterans find additional appropriate programs and services. Upon completion of the Business Boot Camp, students can apply for micro loans through Servus Credit Union to bring their vision to life. Canadian Legacy Project believes entrepreneurship is a meaningful answer to veteran joblessness and we will be offering this program in five cities across Canada. The first class runs from June 24th to 28th in Calgary.

"Our team is excited to be able to work with Mount Royal University and Servus Credit Union to launch Veterans Business Boot Camp. Many of our Canadian veterans are having a challenging time transitioning to civilian life and finding a job. While there are several programs designed to help in finding work, there are few national programs designed to help veterans start their own business," stated David Howard President and Founder of the Canadian Legacy Project.

"Mount Royal is proud to offer relevant programming that will help veterans achieve their business goals through practical, student-focused learning and build a strong foundation for their entrepreneurial endeavors." - Dimitra Fotopoulos, Program Director, Faculty of Continuing Education and Extension

"This free program will kick off in Calgary but will be offered in other cities across Canada. So many of our veterans have amazing ideas and transferable skills, but need some help getting their business ideas off the ground. This program will help these dreams become realities, and by offering microloans through Servus Credit Union we can also offer the seed financing some of these businesses will require. The hope after graduation is that they can start their own companies and hire veterans to work within these businesses," stated Howard.

"The Inglewood branch of Servus Credit Union is proud to support the Canadian Legacy Project's Entrepreneur program, designed to help veterans develop skills and identify resources to become business owners. At Servus we aim to shape the financial fitness of our members through sound financial advice; secure, competitive products and services; and a direct financial return through Profit Share Rewards. We're honored to have the opportunity to make a positive difference in the financial affairs of the men and women who have served our country." - Marlene Mullinger, Inglewood Branch Manager, Servus Credit Union

Canadian Legacy Project is further partnering with Mount Royal University to offer an annual bursary to those and /or their immediate family members, that have served or continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces. The goal is to offer this annual bursary to students who are experiencing financial need. The Canadian Legacy Project bursary is part of the Military Bursary Program at Mount Royal University and in memory of Pilot Officer Douglas Aitken.

"We are deeply grateful for the support the Canadian Legacy Project has shown Mount Royal University, through their funding of the Pilot Officer Douglas Spencer Aitken Military Memorial Bursary. Their generosity honours the memory of Pilot Officer Aitken in perpetuity, while enabling students today and into the future to pursue their university education with significantly reduced financial barriers," stated Terry Kellam, Executive Director, Mount Royal University Foundation.

Since Mount Royal's founding in 1910, hundreds of students and alumni have served in uniform. Since the First World War, 29 have given their lives. In keeping with the tradition of forging lifelong connections, Mount Royal University created memorial bursaries in the name of each of the fallen soldiers. These Military Memorial Bursaries will honour the ultimate sacrifice made by fallen members of the Mount Royal Family, while furthering the dreams of 29 Mount Royal students, every year, in perpetuity.

To learn more or to register for the Veterans Business Boot Camp please visit: https://www.mtroyal.ca/ProgramsCourses/ContinuingEducation/businesstraining/veteran-business-boot-camp/index.htm

To learn more or to register for Canadian Legacy Projects Annual Bursary at Mount Royal University please visit: https://mtroyal.academicworks.ca/opportunities/2380

Media Contact

David Howard

President

Canadian Legacy Project

403-620-4255

Canadian Legacy Project was created eleven years ago because many of our Canadian Military Veterans are having a challenging time transitioning from their military career to civilian live. The Canadian Legacy Project is designed to support our veterans in need and develop programs to help improve their everyday lives. Canadian Legacy Project is a registered charity working throughout Canada (registration #82478 8202 RR0001) and is a 100% volunteer managed and directed.

Veteran Business Boot Camp

The Veteran Business Boot Camp program is designed for military veterans to learn essential entrepreneurial skills for starting or expanding a business. This five-day program guides students in identifying a business idea, determining its feasibility, developing a business plan and defining an implementation process. Students who complete this program earn the Entrepreneurship Certificate of Completion from Mount Royal University.