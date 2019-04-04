Major Growth Equals Another Major Investment in Reps as PEAK Reps, LLC Expands Their Leadership Team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Propes has been named CEO of PEAK Reps, LLC holding company, and President of their three subsidiaries: PEAK Brokerage Services, an independent broker-dealer; Blackridge Asset Management, the firm's RIA; and Top Advisors Group, their insurance marketing agency.



Propes most recently served as Owner and Founder of Business Partner Services, contracting his management consulting services to firms such as Thornhill Securities, D.H. Hill Securities, and J.P. Turner. His 30+ years' experience in the industry, a majority at the leadership level which includes President for both NFP Securities, Inc. (Kestra Financial) and Brokers International Financial Services, Inc., coupled with his extensive tenure as Chief Compliance Officer at several firms, makes his addition particularly significant to the firm.

With the home office team, which includes Regina Rudnick, Executive Vice President, and Matt Myers, Chief Compliance Officer, he will pursue strategies to enhance the service platform to better serve current advisors as well as attract new representatives to the firm. Propes is ready to dive right in, sharing, "I am very excited to bring my passion and enthusiasm for the industry to this team. It is my goal to continue the amazing efforts of this firm – to evaluate, listen and enhance – and ultimately, to make the PEAK family of firms the premier choice for leading financial advisors."

This addition will allow one of the founding partners, Glen McRary, to ramp up the firm's expansion efforts, focusing exclusively on growth as the new Executive Vice President of Business Development. "We have experienced tremendous momentum in the past 12-18 months. This is the pivotal moment to add new leadership, focus on business development and growth, and execute the next phase of our business plan," says McRary.

The Managing Members and Partners of PEAK Reps, including Nolan Baker, Brian Bresinger, Mark Clair, Mike Lomas, Glen McRary, Dan Neiman and Glenn Wiggle, concur. Wiggle affirms, "It is with confidence that the founding partners can now pass the reins to Brian and the home office, and watch this new leadership team move their vision forward. We are extremely pleased to welcome Brian to the PEAK family."

The announcement adds a bit more excitement to an already action-packed agenda for PEAK's "Event of the Year" being held at the Jupiter Beach Resort at the end of April. This award-winning event, part of the PEAK Performance Series, has been recognized by Wealth Management Magazine as one of the best practice management programs in the industry. Consider joining us at the event to "experience different." Learn more at www.peakrepevents.com.

About PEAK:

Experience Different. PEAK Reps, LLC is a holding company for PEAK Brokerage Services (independent broker-dealer), Blackridge Asset Management (registered investment adviser) and Top Advisors Group (insurance marketing agency). The founding group ascribes to an entrepreneurial spirit where reps encourage and assist other reps in achieving their full potential.

You can find out more about PEAK on their website at www.peakbrokerageservices.com

Veronica E. Welch

508-643-8000

veronica@vewprmedia.com

