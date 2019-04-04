Momentum Telecom Completes Acquisition of Metro Optical

ATLANTA, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom, a premier provider of cloud voice, network services and unified communications solutions today announced that it has completed its transaction to acquire Metro Optical Solutions. Metro Optical is a leading provider of managed network, data and internet solutions to enterprise and carrier customers globally.



"We are thrilled to welcome Metro Optical employees and customers to the Momentum Telecom family," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO at Momentum Telecom. "The acquisition of Metro Optical represents another important step in the execution of our growth strategy and further positions Momentum Telecom as a leader in the UCaaS market."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP served as legal counsel to Momentum in connection with this transaction. Q Advisors, a TMT global investment banking boutique, acted as financial advisor to Metro Optical.

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities, email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum Telecom uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently.

