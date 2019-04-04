FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TAP, BRS, AVP and NTNX

CEDARHURST, NEW YORK, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Investors Affected: February 14, 2017 - February 12, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Molson Coors Brewing Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors' investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Molson Coors' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Investors Affected: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bristow Group Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bristow's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Investors Affected: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Avon Products, Inc. In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Investors Affected: Class A shares purchased between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Nutanix, Inc. The complaint concerns whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about its investments in growth and its maintenance of high profit margins.

On February 28, 2019, Nutanix announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and reported third quarter guidance that was below analysts' expectations. Management acknowledged that "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring" were the reasons for the weak guidance. On this news, Nutanix's share price fell from $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019 to a closing price of $33.70 on March 1, 2019.

