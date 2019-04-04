NACD Announces Director of the Year and Hall of Fame Directors

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) , the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members, today announced the winners of two special awards within the 2019 NACD Directorship 100™ program: Director of the Year and Directorship Hall of Fame.



NACD Director of the Year

Dana Evan – Director of Box, Domo, Farfetch, Proofpoint, and Survey Monkey

NACD Directorship 100: Hall of Fame

Dennis Beresford – Former Director of Fannie Mae, Kimberly Clark, Legg-Mason, and WorldCom; Former Chair of the Financial Accounting Standards Board

Janet Hill – Director of the Carlyle Group, Dean Foods, and Esquire Bank; Former Director of Houghton Mifflin, Progressive, Security Capital Group, Sprint, Storage USA, and Wendy's

*Note: The B. Kenneth West Award will be announced separately.

The NACD Directorship 100 is an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers—leaders who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.

The 2019 honorees will be celebrated during the NACD Directorship 100 black-tie gala on June 26, 2019, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. In addition, NACD Directorship magazine will feature profiles of these leaders in its July/August 2019 issue.

"As more first-time directors enter the boardroom, the Director of the Year and the Hall of Fame awards hold special significance," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason . "The integrity, leadership, and courage displayed by these award recipients serves as an example to new directors, and to the entire board director community."

For a full list of the 2019 NACD Directorship 100 honorees, visit www.NACDonline.org/D100 .

To attend the gala, and to learn more about the 2019 NACD Directorship 100, visit www.NACDonline.org/D100 .

