FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNDA, CVS, WTW and BPI

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Investors Affected: November 4, 2015 - February 11, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda's promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Vanda's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Investors Affected: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CVS Health Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health's financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Investors Affected: May 4, 2018 - February 26, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Weight Watchers International, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances, which were driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (b) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (c) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (d) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (e) as a result, Defendants' statements about Weight Watchers' business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI)

Investors Affected: March 8, 2016 - March 7, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Bridgepoint Education Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bridgepoint's processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (ii) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (iii) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (iv) as a result, Bridgepoint's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

