Interpublic Named a Top Company to Work for by LinkedIn

New York, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) announced today that it was named to the fourth annual LinkedIn Top Companies list , a national ranking of the 50 most sought-after companies where Americans want to work and develop their careers. IPG is the top-ranked company in the advertising and marketing sector for 2019; this marks the first year IPG appears on the list.

"At IPG, we place a premium on people – ensuring we can attract and nurture the industry's most diverse and creative talent. By putting people first, we're able to drive impact for our clients' businesses and brands, while living into the values that are so important to us at IPG," said Michael Roth, IPG Chairman and CEO. "I am proud to see IPG as the highest ranked company in our sector, as it shows that our investment in people and in a modern, data-fueled offering is succeeding – and that our focus on values is the right formula," he continued.

LinkedIn's methodology for determining the top companies annually includes an analysis of U.S. members' anonymized actions across four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company's employees, job demand and employee retention. This distinction follows IPG's recent announcement of its 10th time receiving a perfect score on the HRC Corporate Equality Index. The company was also named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality.

