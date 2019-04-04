Exterro to Host Regional User Groups Across the US

Portland, OR, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced a series of Regional User Group meetings across the US in the spring of 2019.

The Exterro Regional User Groups will bring together Exterro users and executives for a day of training, collaboration, sharing of best practices, and networking. The meetings will be held at Exterro client offices in Chicago, Houston, New York, and San Francisco starting in late April.

"The Exterro team is excited to hit the road this spring, bringing together users throughout the US for a day of learning and sharing, including on some of the new products we have launched this year: Exterro Smart ECA and Office 365 Explorer ," said Nishad Shevde, Managing Director – Client Operations at Exterro.

Exterro Regional User Groups will be held in the following cities:

Chicago, IL – May 14, 2019

Houston, TX – May 2, 2019

New York, NY – May 16, 2019

San Francisco, CA – April 30, 2019

More information, including registration, can be found here .

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the preferred provider of e-discovery software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations improve and simplify e-discovery activities. With Exterro's Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, traditionally fractured and fragmented e-discovery efforts are mended by orchestrating and automating tasks in a coordinated workflow across the entire e-discovery process, reducing time, cost and risk associated with e-discovery. For more information, visit exterro.com .

Kristin Kolasinski Marketing Communications & Events Manager Exterro, Inc. kristin.kolasinski@exterro.com (503) 501-5141