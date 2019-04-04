Verato Welcomes Michelle Blackmer as VP of Marketing

MCLEAN, Va., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verato, the market leader in cloud-based patient identity matching solutions, is pleased to announce that Michelle Blackmer has joined the company as vice president of marketing. In this role, Michelle is responsible for the company's go-to-market strategy, partner marketing, product marketing, lead generation, and marketing communications.



With over 20 years of healthcare information technology and solution marketing experience, Michelle has a proven track record driving results through customer-focused integrated campaigns and building high performing teams.

"Verato has grown at a lightning pace since our launch in 2015," said Mark LaRow, CEO, Verato. "That's in a large part because patient matching is a problem desperately in need of a modern solution. Bringing in a senior marketing leader for Verato is crucial in maintaining our trajectory and expanding awareness. Michelle's relentless focus on alignment between sales and marketing will be a key enabler in our ability to help customers successfully adopt our cloud-based referential matching solutions."

Before joining Verato, Michelle led marketing at CareEvolution with a focus on advancing consumer-directed exchange and population health initiatives. Prior to CareEvolution, Michelle held a variety of leadership roles with Initiate Systems, IBM, and Informatica.

"We're thrilled to have Michelle join our executive team as we enter our next stage of growth in solving the patient matching challenge in healthcare," LaRow said. "Michelle's strong experience in data management and health IT make her a great fit and a tremendous asset to Verato as we advance our positive momentum in the market."

"I am intimately familiar with the challenge that inaccurate and growing data sources present to value-based care initiatives," said Blackmer. "After meeting with the team at Verato, I recognized that the opportunity for cloud-based referential matching, or MPI as a service, is on the cusp of exploding. I am pleased to join the team at this exciting stage."