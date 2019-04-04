Aleafia Health Appoints Lead Independent Director

TORONTO, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:ALEF, OTC:ALEAF, FRA: ARAH)) ("Aleafia Health" or the "Company") has appointed Loreto Grimaldi as the Lead Independent Director of the Company's Board of Directors. The role will rotate among independent directors every six months, as determined periodically by a majority of the Company's independent directors.



The appointment of a Lead Independent Director supports Aleafia Health's goal of good corporate governance practices in accordance with the guidelines set out in National Policy 58-201 Corporate Governance Guidelines.

Mr. Grimaldi is an accomplished executive and general counsel to North American public companies across a broad range of sectors including consumer finance, aviation, real estate and technology. He was previously an independent director of Emblem Corp and is licensed to practice law in New York State and Ontario. He also sits on the Company's Governance Committee and Compensation and Human Resources Committee.

"Loreto's leadership experience in capital markets, public company corporate governance and M&A will provide tremendous value to Aleafia Health's Board and the Company as a whole," said Aleafia Health Chairman Julian Fantino.

