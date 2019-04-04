ContraFect Announces Presentations at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)

YONKERS, New York, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of biologic therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Vance Fowler will present new data from the Phase 2 study of exebacase (CF-301) at a late-breaker session at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) to be held from April 13-16, 2019, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. ContraFect will also deliver an oral presentation of novel data from its lysin program targeting resistant Gram-negative (GN) pathogens, which demonstrate the potential for lysins to re-sensitize carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) to both meropenem and imipenem. In addition, the Company will present new data demonstrating the potent activity of exebacase against Staphylococcus epidermidis (Staph epidermidis) in synovial fluid. ContraFect will also present an overview of its discovery research programs targeting resistant GN bacteria as one of eight companies invited to the Pipeline Talk session.

"In January of this year, we established proof-of-concept for our first lysin candidate with positive topline data from our Phase 2 trial of exebacase. We are pleased to have new data from Phase 2 presented by Dr. Fowler, the Principle Investigator of the study, at an oral late-breaking session. We are excited to present new data showing the ability of our GN lysins to re-sensitize carbapenem-resistant strains of P. aeruginosa to meropenem and imipenem in vitro. In addition, we will be presenting new data demonstrating exebacase's potent bactericidal and anti-biofilm activity in synovial fluid against Staph epidermidis, an important pathogen in bone and joint infections. The activity of exebacase in synovial fluid is highly encouraging as we consider the potential additional applications of lysin therapeutics," said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at ContraFect.

Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Lysin GN123 re-sensitizes carbapenem-resistant P. aeruginosa to imipenem

Session Day & Time: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1:48 p.m. – 1:53 p.m. CEST

Presentation Number: # O0200

Session Title: Antibacterial activity of unusual combinations

Presentation Title: Lysin exebacase (CF-301) exhibits potent bactericidal activity in human synovial fluid against biofilm-forming Staph epidermidis isolates

Oral Presentation Day & Time: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CEST

Presentation Number: #P0528

Session Title: Biofilm eradication strategies

The Pipeline Corner: The moderated session will feature a discussion of ContraFect's early R&D pipeline and presentation.

Session Day & Time: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. CEST

Session Title: Pipeline Talk



Presentation Title: Exebacase (Lysin CF-301) improved clinical responder rates in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteremia including endocarditis compared to standard of care antibiotics alone in a first-in patient Phase 2 study

Oral Presentation Day & Time: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11:24 a.m. – 11:34 a.m. CEST

Presentation Number: # L0012

Session Title: Recent clinical trials

The abstracts can be accessed through the ECCMID website . Following the meeting, the presentation posters will be available on the ContraFect website .

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing differentiated biologic therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, particularly those treated in hospital settings. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our lysin platform and through the use of other novel agents. Lysins are a new therapeutic class of bacteriophage-derived, recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. We believe that the properties of our lysins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as Staphylococcus aureus ("Staph aureus") and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. Our lead lysin candidate, exebacase (CF-301) is completing a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis and is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S.

Follow ContraFect on Twitter @ContraFectCorp and LinkedIn .

About Exebacase (CF-301):

Exebacase (CF-301) is a recombinantly-produced lysin (cell wall hydrolase enzyme) with potent bactericidal activity against Staph aureus, a major cause of blood stream infections (BSIs) also known as bacteremia. Exebacase has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia. It has a novel, rapid, and specific mechanism of bactericidal action against Staph aureus. By targeting a conserved region of the cell wall that is vital to bacteria, resistance is less likely to develop to exebacase. In addition, in vitro and in vivo experiments have shown that exebacase is highly active against biofilms which complicate Staph aureus infections. Exebacase was licensed from The Rockefeller University and is being developed at ContraFect.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," "promise" or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to discover and develop differentiated biological therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, whether presented data from the Phase 2 study of exebacase is new, whether the data from ContraFect's lysin program is novel and whether lysins demonstrate the potential to re-sensitize carbapenem-resistant P. aeruginosa to both meropenem and imipenem, whether the data demonstrates potent activity of exebacase against Staph epidermidis in synovial fluid, whether the Company established proof-of-concept for its first lysin candidate and whether the topline data from the Phase 2 trial of exebacase was positive, our ability to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our lysin platform and through the use of other novel agents, whether lysins are a new therapeutic class of bacteriophage-derived, recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics, whether the properties of the Company's lysins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as Staph aureus and P. aeruginosa, whether exebacase has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia, whether exebacase is highly active against biofilms which complicate Staph aureus infections and information provided regarding presentations. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect's control, including those detailed in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michael Messinger

ContraFect Corporation

Tel: 914-207-2300

Email: mmessinger@contrafect.com

Lauren Stival

Stern Investor Relations

Tel: 212-362-1200

Email: lauren.stival@sternir.com