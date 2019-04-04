HighQ and BPP Law School partner to deliver legal tech experience to students

LONDON, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal technology provider, HighQ, and leading education provider, BPP Law School, have partnered to equip law students with valuable experience using legal technology in the practice of law. BPP students will engage with the HighQ platform as they learn to design and apply solutions for real-life legal scenarios.



The partnership with HighQ allows students to explore new ways to use technology to serve clients and deliver legal services with value and efficiency in mind. With experience using leading technology, BPP students will have the skills to embrace innovation for the entire span of their legal careers.



"Legal technology is essential to the future of law. This partnership with BPP University will empower tomorrow's lawyers with a platform that helps to create a strong foundation of creativity and innovation," said Ajay Patel, founder and CEO of HighQ, "HighQ is proud to offer BPP students legal tech experience that sets them up for success well into the future."



As a trusted advisor that provides well-equipped lawyers to law firms, BPP has taken this opportunity to restructure its programme to include leading technology and better reflects the realities of law practice.



"In partnering with HighQ, we at BPP are putting into action our commitment to preparing students for practice, and to instilling in students skills that are becoming ever more important in the legal sector: namely, project management, legal technology, innovation and creativity," said Jo-Anne Pugh, director of programmes at BPP said, "HighQ is an incredibly versatile platform which students can customise as they see fit in order to put their innovation into action and gain more of an insight into how to understand client problems."



With firms increasingly taking on a more consultative role with clients, BPP gives students the opportunity to see this first hand. BPP selected HighQ after evaluating numerous technology platforms, identifying the advantages of HighQ's user-friendly functionality and established global reach. In research, BPP found that many existing clients were already using HighQ in a variety of ways, and the flexibility of the platform coupled with the relevance to practice led to the partnership.



Students in the course will be using HighQ to solve problems through data collection, visualisations and workflows in the same manner as the firms already using the platform.



"I am excited by the opportunity the HighQ platform offers to do things differently in legal education. Legal services are in a period of immense change, and legal education needs to similarly change and innovate to properly prepare students for the modern workplace," said Andrew Chadwick, Dean of BPP Law School. "BPP is at the cutting edge of legal education, and HighQ is at the cutting edge of legal technology, and I think this is the perfect relationship to benefit students and their learning."



More than 60 leading law firms exclusively send their trainees to BPP Law School. Many of these firms are HighQ clients and have been named in the Financial Times Innovative Lawyer Awards, including Addleshaw Goddard, Eversheds Sutherland, Osborne Clarke, Allen & Overy and more.



About BPP Law School

BPP is one of the UK's leading law schools, with over 25 years' experience delivering professional legal qualifications. We are trusted by many of the most influential law firms and 60 leading firms educate their trainees exclusively with us. At the forefront of innovation in legal training, we look forwards not back. We build and shape legal careers for the future. For more information about BPP Law School visit: www.bpp.com.



About HighQ

HighQ empowers leading law firms and corporate legal teams to transform the way they work and deliver legal services. We unite internal and external teams with social collaboration, secure file sharing, project management, powerful integrations and more, improving data security, efficiency and productivity. Our platform is flexible and user-friendly; by continually offering innovative solutions for all areas of law, we keep our clients ahead in the evolving legal market. For more information, visit highq.com.

Beau Wysong HighQ | BPP University 913.303.3100 beau.wysong@highq.com Rosie Copple BPP Law School +44 330 060 3430