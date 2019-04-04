Motif Bio to Present Iclaprim Data at ECCMID 2019

NEW YORK, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing novel antibiotics, announced today that four iclaprim abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2019) to be held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 13-16, 2019.



ECCMID brings together leading experts in the infectious diseases, infection control and clinical microbiology sector to present and discuss the latest results.

Details for each presentation and poster are noted below, including links to the related abstracts, which are available at https://www.eccmidlive.org.

An efficacy analysis by lesion size of iclaprim versus vancomycin in patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections: pooled phase III REVIVE trials (#O0303)



Session type: Mini oral e-poster session

Session: Clinical trials with recently approved or late-stage development antibiotics

Date and Time: April 13, 2019, 2:45-3:45 PM



The link to the abstract is available here .

Surveillance of iclaprim activity against Gram-positive cocci, including antibiotic-resistant strains, collected from patients with skin and skin structure infections during 2017 from European and American hospitals (#P1884)



Session type: Paper poster

Session name: In vitro activity of newer antibacterial agents

Date and time: April 15, 2019, 1:30-2:30 PM



The link to the abstract is available here .

Iclaprim versus vancomycin for patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection complicated by Staphylococcus aureus or streptococcal bacteraemia: a pooled analysis of the phase III REVIVE trials (#P2287)



Session type: Paper poster

Session name: Skin and soft tissue infections

Date and time: April 16, 2019, 12:30-1:30 PM



The link to the abstract is available here .

Pharmacokinetics of iclaprim by age, weight, race and renal/hepatic function in patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections: phase III REVIVE trials (#O1162)



Session type: Oral session

Session: PK/PD to guide dosing in special populations

Date and Time: April 16, 2019, 1:30 PM-3:30 PM



The link to the abstract is available here .

Additionally, an abstract on results from a study on the real-world incidence of vancomycin-associated nephrotoxicity in patients hospitalised with ABSSSI will be presented by Michael J. Rybak, PharmD, MPH, FCCP, BCPS, Associate Dean for Research, Professor of Pharmacy and Medicine Director, The Anti-Infective Research Laboratory, Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Science, Wayne State University:

Real-world incidence of vancomycin-associated nephrotoxicity in hospitalised patients with acute bacterial skin and soft structure infections (#P2297)

Session type: Paper poster

Session: Skin and soft tissue infections

Date and Time: April 16, 2019, 12:30-1:30 PM

The link to the abstract is available here .

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antibiotics designed to be effective against serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant Gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA. The Company's lead product candidate is iclaprim. Motif Bio is seeking approval of iclaprim from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). More than 3.6 million patients with ABSSSI are hospitalised annually in the U.S. It is estimated that up to 26% of hospitalized ABSSSI patients have renal impairment.

The Company also has plans to develop iclaprim for hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), as there is a high unmet need for new therapies in this indication. A Phase 2 trial in patients with HABP has been successfully completed and a Phase 3 trial is being planned. Additionally, iclaprim has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis and is in preclinical development for this indication.

Iclaprim has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA together with Fast Track status for the ABSSSI indication. If approved for the ABSSSI indication as a New Chemical Entity, iclaprim will be eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity in the U.S. from the date of first approval, under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (the GAIN Act). In Europe, 10 years of market exclusivity is anticipated. Motif is also building a patent estate to provide additional protection for iclaprim and has two U.S. method of use patents issued that will expire in 2037.

