Verizon Digital Media Services to deliver global streaming platform powered by Microsoft Azure

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS) announced that it is working with Microsoft to deliver a simpler way for broadcasters, content owners or streaming services to deliver high-quality, ultra-personalized viewing experiences on Microsoft Azure.



Soon customers will be able to use the full implementation of the VDMS' enterprise-grade streaming product, on Azure, in combination with the full range of Azure services to offer simplification and support to any broadcaster or content provider. The new offering will support the accelerated consumption of online media and over the top (OTT) services, with video predicted to account for 82% of consumer Internet traffic by 2022. As competition for audiences becomes ever more intense, service providers are constantly looking for innovative new ways to deliver quality content to ever larger audiences.

"Verizon Digital Media Services, powered by Azure, the fastest growing cloud service provider, is the ultimate streaming solution to address the growing demand for video content online," said Ralf Jacob, President Verizon Digital Media Services. "Paired with Azure's global scale, we can now deliver high performing, simplified video workflows to content creators anywhere. Our partnership will create new opportunities for Verizon, Microsoft and our joint customers to shape the future of media."

Microsoft will also drive awareness and adoption of this new solution through its enterprise salesforce. In addition, Verizon will work with Microsoft to integrate Azure Media Services, Microsoft AI and Microsoft machine learning technology. These integrations will enable the personalization of experiences for every viewer, increasing their satisfaction and engagement.

"Cloud, edge and AI technologies will play a fundamental role in the future of video content delivery and workflows," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft Corp. "Our work with Verizon will give our mutual customers unparalleled access to one of the world's leading streaming products, with pre-integrated AI for actionable insights by key business stakeholders."

Azure customers already benefit from access to Verizon's Edgecast CDN – designed for the unique demands of media applications, streaming video, and highly secure. Now, new and current customers will be able to take advantage of VDMS running natively on Azure.

VDMS and Microsoft will be showcasing their work together at NAB Show 2019, April 8-12, at the Verizon Digital Media Services booth (SU3605) and the Microsoft booth (SL6716).

