Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) and Encourages CRCM Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) securities between March 27, 2015 and April 1, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 3, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, with respect to the manner in which the company vets the caregivers and day-care providers listed on its website.

