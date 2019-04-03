LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced 566 homes closed in March 2019, compared to 599 home closings in March 2018. The Company ended the first quarter of 2019 with 1,228 homes closed, compared to 1,244 home closings during the first quarter of 2018.



As of the end of March 2019, the Company had 87 active selling communities.

The Company expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com under Events and Presentations. The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call or reference Conference ID 7796845. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for 12 months.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 29,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619

InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com