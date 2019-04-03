SHAREHOLDER ALERT: STMP VNDA SYNH UMC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2019

Class Period: May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019

Get additional information about STMP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stamps-com-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019

Get additional information about VNDA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

Class Period: May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019

Get additional information about SYNH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: October 28, 2015 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about UMC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/united-microelectronics-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com