Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Wins Award for Best Achievement of Operational Excellence in Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

HOLLISTON, Mass., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Sciences International (DSI), a division of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO), a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science, was awarded "Best Achievement of Operational Excellence in Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences" at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit 2019 (BTOES19) in Orlando, Florida on March 20. DSI was chosen for this honor out of a record number of applicants that was more than triple the size of last year's field.



"This award underscores DSI's operational excellence and the foundational resources it provides to biopharmaceutical and academic research organizations," said Jeffrey Duchemin, President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience. "The honor was made possible thanks to the teamwork, dedication and execution by all of DSI's employees. This recognition also emphasizes the value of DSI's preclinical platform for life science and academic research."

At the summit, Peter Fritsche, VP Global Operations at DSI, presented a talk titled "Overcoming Workforce Challenges to Deliver the Desired Results," summarizing the strategies implemented by DSI in its pursuit of operational excellence. Among the resulting key performance indicators, the company's product performance and reliability has improved more than 350 percent over the past 42 months, on-time delivery increased more than 16 points, time from order to shipment improved 25 points and backlog was reduced by more than 47 percent over 16 months.

The Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards were established to showcase globally the most outstanding organizational achievements through the application of operational excellence programs.

About Data Sciences International

Data Sciences International (DSI) provides a complete preclinical platform to assess physiological data for research ranging from basic, to drug discovery, and drug development. DSI is the leading provider of telemetry systems, pulmonary solutions, associated software platforms, and services. DSI is a subsidiary of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) a global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialized products for life science research. For more information, please visit our website at www.datasci.com.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science. Our products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through our global sales organization, websites, catalogs, and through distributors including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR, and other specialized distributors. We have sales and manufacturing operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, France, Italy, Canada and China. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com .

