Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2019 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Friday, May 3, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' (NYSE:BIP) (TSX:BIP) 2019 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on May 3, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9459 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-409-216-0834 at approximately 8:50 a.m. (Conference ID: 8945919). The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gek7ckx7 and will be archived for future reference.



For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on May 10, 2019. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or if outside Canada and the U.S., please call +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 8945919).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $350 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield

Media

Claire Holland

Vice President, Communications

(416) 369-8236

claire.holland@brookfield.com

Investor Relations

Melissa Low

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 956-5239

melissa.low@brookfield.com