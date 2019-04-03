WBC, QTNA, and WCG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



WABCO Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WBC ) regarding possible violations of law related to WABCO's agreement to be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen AG for $136.50 in cash for each share of WABCO common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wabco-holdings-inc .

Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: QTNA ) regarding possible violations of law related to Quantenna's agreement to be acquired by ON Semiconductor Corporation for $24.50 in cash for each share of Quantenna stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-quantenna-communications-inc .

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG ) regarding possible violations of law related to Multi-Color's agreement to be acquired by Centene Corporation for 3.38 shares of Centene and $120.00 in cash for each share of WellCare common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wellcare-health-plans-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: