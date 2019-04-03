Allogene Therapeutics Announces April 2019 Investor Conference Schedule

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced that management plans to present at the Jefferies Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Summit in April 2019.



Friday, April 5, 2019

10:00 a.m. ET

Boston, MA

This event will not be webcast.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a world-class management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy faster, more reliably and at greater scale to more patients.

AlloCAR T cell therapies are engineered from cells of healthy donors, which is intended to allow for creation of inventory for on-demand use in patients. This approach is designed to eliminate the need to create personalized therapy from a patient's own cells, simplify manufacturing, and reduce the time patients must wait for CAR T cell treatment. The Allogene portfolio includes rights to 16 pre-clinical AlloCAR T cell therapy assets in addition to AlloCAR T therapy candidates ALLO-501 and UCART19. Allogene is the sponsor of the ALLO-501 program, which is expected to begin Phase 1 in the first half of 2019 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Servier is the sponsor of the UCART19 program, which is currently in Phase 1 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). For more information, please visit www.allogene.com , and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

