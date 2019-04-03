FIRST CHOICE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ("First Choice" or the "Company") (OTC:FCHS) between April 1, 2014 and November 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants were engaged in an undisclosed pump and dump scheme that manipulated and artificially inflated the price of First Choice common stock, and failed to disclose their involvement, rendering certain of their public statements materially misleading.

On November 15, 2018, after a federal criminal indictment and an SEC enforcement action were announced against its former Chairman, CEO and President Christian Romandetti, Sr., and his co-conspirators, First Choice common stock declined $0.66 per share or nearly 65%, to close at $0.35 per

share.

