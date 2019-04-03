Regatta Solutions Group Adds SailPoint Founder Kevin Cunningham to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regatta Solutions Group, experts in assessing and delivering comprehensive IAG solutions, announced today that Kevin Cunningham is joining the company's board of directors. Cunningham's extensive background in the identity management and governance industry, as a founder of SailPoint Technologies and Waveset Technologies, brings key expertise to Regatta's mission of advising and assisting organizations to efficiently protect and safeguard their digital assets.



"Kevin is a seasoned, highly successful executive and will certainly be a trusted advisor to our team," John Ciulla, Regatta's chief executive officer, said. "We are thrilled that he'll assist our efforts in reaching our growth objectives in the identity governance space as well as defining new opportunities in areas like identity management AI."



Mr. Cunningham has more than 25 years experience in the software industry at companies such as UniSQL, IBM/Tivoli Systems and Sun Microsystems in addition to Waveset and SailPoint. He is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Austin Ventures, an Operating Advisor at Elsewhere Partners and was named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015 for his pioneering efforts in identity governance. He is a frequent speaker at industry events and a contributing writer to several publications.



"The identity governance landscape continues to evolve rapidly and Regatta is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive solutions and services to organizations trying to successfully manage the challenges of identity access and governance," said Cunningham. "As one of SailPoint's inaugural Identity + Alliance partners, working with them is a natural fit and I'm excited to be joining the Regatta team."



In addition to Cunningham, Regatta also announced that Marty Smith has joined the company as VP Technical Staffing. As a senior level staffing executive, Smith's background includes positions with Xerox, Kodak and Ciber, Inc. "Marty's expertise in finding key technical talent will be invaluable to Regatta's growth and overall customer satisfaction," said Ciulla. "We look forward to his immediate contributions."





About Regatta Solutions Group

Regatta Solutions Group are Identity & Access Governance specialists that will successfully guide your organization through the evolving technologies and changing complexities of IAG. Regatta's broad experience maximizes your cyber security initiatives by providing cost-effective implementations and comprehensive health checks as well as strategic insights into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Identity Management.



