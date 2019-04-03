LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Team-Up for Kidney Patients

ATLANTA, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation broker, today announced it is teaming-up with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) as a national multi-market sponsor of the Kidney Walk held in locations nationwide. Kidney Walk helps support people battling kidney disease and helps raise public awareness of the disease and its life-threatening complications.



"Commitment to community is part of who we are and what we believe," said Jeff Felton, LogistiCare CEO. "At LogistiCare, every member and every ride matter, which is why we extend beyond our daily business to support the communities we serve through various endeavors, including our work with NKF, but also through food and clothing drives, community events and more in the markets we serve."



"LogistiCare's commitment to fighting kidney disease is rooted in its core mission and we so appreciate their efforts to raise funds and awareness on behalf of the National Kidney Foundation," said Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation. "With 1 in 3 American adults at risk for developing kidney disease, it is more critical now than ever to help support awareness and prevention initiatives to reach all those affected by the disease, and we greatly value LogistiCare's partnership towards this goal."



LogistiCare's national sponsorship of Kidney Walk and other NKF programs provide educational resources and support for kidney patients, transplant recipients, care partners and ensure vital community outreach nationwide. This year, LogistiCare will participate in 21 Kidney Walks in cities throughout the country.



In addition to Kidney Walks, the company also holds an annual Service Day celebration that includes speeches and testimonials from patients battling kidney disease as well as doctors and representatives from the National Kidney Foundation. As part of the celebration, LogistiCare team members participated in the foundation's Drive for Dialysis to pack and deliver gift bags to hundreds of dialysis patients which included blankets, water bottles, pill cases and other personal items. Over the past five years, LogistiCare and its employees have donated and raised $700,000 to help kidney patients.





Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren't aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).





About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 48 states. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, www.logisticare.com and www.circulation.com.





About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Mike Rieman www.logisticare.com 4044199230 mrieman@cookerly.com