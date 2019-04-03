Cali Debuts Odyssey Hardwood Flooring Collection

San Diego, CA, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taking design expertise and eco innovation to the next level, Cali is launching the Odyssey Collection -- a thoughtfully curated presentation of engineered hardwood floors defined by raw beauty and exceptional character. The 11-piece collection includes four European white oak floor styles, four American maples, and three American hickories -- all responsibly sourced from Lacey Act compliant forests.



WATCH VIDEO: See the Odyssey Collection up close



Odyssey encourages design exploration through varied colors and woods selected for their distinct personality, yet each style remains versatile enough for any type of decor. Colors like Orion Oak and Spartan Maple offer fresh, light tones, while Corinth Hickory and Ithaca Oak bring deeper, more traditional wood hues. Other styles like Mykonos Maple push the design envelope further with a wire-brushed linen surface texture.



Planks are tongue-and-groove and sized to make rooms feel more expansive, measuring up to 82 11/16 inches long and 5½ inches wide. A safe-for-the-home UV oil finish provides surface protection while highlighting natural knots, mineral streaks, and wind shake. Planks look their best when treated a few times a year with an oil refresher solution.



As with all Cali Hardwoods collections, Odyssey features a Green to the Core construction. The 2mm top beauty layer of each plank adheres to a sustainable foundation of layered birch. Using a fast-growing timber for the core allows planks to be larger, more dimensionally stable, and get 4x as much flooring from each tree.



"With Odyssey, we're venturing into traditional hardwoods -- a corner of the flooring market, not particularly known for being eco-friendly," says Cali President and CEO, Doug Jackson. "But like Cali has always done, we're proving that with smart sourcing and an ear to what the customer wants, you can deliver a beautiful product that doesn't sacrifice looks or quality in the process of going green."



The new collection is available for purchase at CaliBamboo.com and from a select network of flooring dealers across the country.





The shadowed stone color of Delphi Hickory in Cali's new Odyssey Collection is cloaked in a smooth burled grain, bringing the suggestion of modern drama to interior designs. All flooring styles are now available directly from CaliBamboo.com and from select flooring dealers across the nation.









About Cali

Cali's mission is to make a difference today for a more sustainable future tomorrow. Based in San Diego, California, the omnichannel home improvement platform develops and supplies flooring, decking, and other high quality products that offer beautiful, eco-minded alternatives to traditional materials. Cali provides an ever-expanding range of collections including bamboo, European oak, eucalyptus, luxury vinyl, and engineered flooring, composite decking, fencing, and plywood -- all while delivering the industry's best customer experience. Founded in 2004 and recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 10 consecutive years, Cali models how individuals, businesses, and communities can implement modern design along with structural strength and environmental integrity. Products are available directly from Cali Bamboo or through Lowe's, Petco, True Value, and top building materials dealers across the country.





