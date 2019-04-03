Shared Storage Solutions Provider OpenDrives Granted Patent for Data Storage Optimization Based I/O Pattern Modeling

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, a global provider of ultra-high-performance shared storage solutions to multiple industries including media & entertainment, healthcare, video game development, corporate video, video surveillance, esports and others, announced today the company has been granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Data Storage Optimization Based I/O Pattern Modeling (US Patent 10228860). (Find patent information here: http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=/netahtml/PTO/srchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,228,860.PN.&OS=PN/10,228,860&RS=PN/10,228,860 .) This proprietary optimization technology, already integrated into OpenDrives Atlas software (featured in all OpenDrives solutions), involves a unique approach to storage optimization that significantly accelerates software applications and data processing.

OpenDrives proprietary Atlas software features an HTML5 user interface displaying a "File Reads" heatmap allowing system administrators to understand storage load balances over time





While many data storage solutions providers are focused on 3rd-party NVMe hardware for faster throughput, the OpenDrives patented technology adds a software layer that enables customers to collaborate in their workflows in real time across several content formats including 4K, 6K, 8K, High Dynamic Range (HDR), High Frame Rate (HFR) and virtual reality (VR) using any software application including industry-leading post production/visual effects solution AdobeⓇ PremiereⓇ Pro.

Chad Knowles, chief executive officer of OpenDrives, explains how the OpenDrives Atlas software platform differentiates the brand in the storage market: "We have been using NVMe for years and love the groundbreaking technology. However, from the inception of the company, we have known that throwing hardware into the mix is just one component of the entire holistic solution. We're proud to be the only storage provider on the market offering a proprietary software platform specifically designed to complement and enhance this type of hardware and drive exponential benefits."

OpenDrives customers have long maintained that adding hardware to technology infrastructure is rarely sufficient for workflow acceleration. Many notice a clear difference with the entire OpenDrives platform that allows for content creation teams to move faster with uncompressed media.

"As post-production workflows continue to evolve, increased speed and performance are critical for content creators in the media and entertainment industry," said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe, a certified OpenDrives partner. "Demanding production workflows with Adobe Premiere Pro will benefit from OpenDrives technology."

OpenDrives is exhibiting and showcasing Atlas at the NAB Show April 8-11, 2019. NAB attendees are invited to schedule product demonstrations at the OpenDrives/Studio Xperience Booth (SL3824) using invite link https://www.meetingbird.com/l/Duke1/NABDemo . The OpenDrives team will showcase solutions that currently power the creative workflows of some of the largest media companies in the world.

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives develops ultra-high performance network-attached data storage solutions that empower Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries to push the limits of technology and discover new efficiencies in their application workflows. With the industry's best balance of cost-per-terabyte vs. performance, OpenDrives customers realize meaningful competitive advantages by creating, delivering and monetizing digital content faster and more efficiently. For more information, please visit https://www.opendrives.com .

