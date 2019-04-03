FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STMP, AMRN, HCSG and USX

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Investors Affected: May 3, 2017 - February 21, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Stamps.com Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/stamps-com-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)

Investors Affected: September 24, 2018 - November 9, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Amarin Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/amarin-corporation-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Investors Affected: April 11, 2017 - March 4, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Defendant Wahl either knew or was reckless in not knowing that the Company had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share, and therefore investors could not rely upon the Company's track record without conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations; (b) Defendants concealed that the SEC had written to the Company in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per share rounding practices; and (c) the Company concealed that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 demanding the Company produce documents in connection with how it calculated earnings per share.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/healthcare-services-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in US Xpress Enterprises, Inc. The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress's dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization, driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress's dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress's OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress's insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress's cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company's internal expectations.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

