CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AVEO, TAP, AVP and INGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO's lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Molson Coors Brewing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors' investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Molson Coors' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 - February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Inogen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market ("TAM") for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen's domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment ("HME") providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (iv) very little of Inogen's business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

