Ambarella to Present at the Bank of America 2019 Auto Summit April 17th

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Fermi Wang, CEO, and Casey Eichler, CFO, will be presenting at the Bank of America 2019 Auto Summit at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, NY on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



The presentation is scheduled for 10:25 AM EST and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella's website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm . A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella's low-power SoCs offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com .