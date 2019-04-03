Eden Adds Experienced Executive and Top Advisor to Accelerate Growth of Enterprise Segment; Expanding Internationally in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden, the market leading workplace management platform, has added two experienced professionals to accelerate its already rapid growth. Eden, which provides all the on-site facility and amenity services to run an office, is currently available to 65% of offices in the United States across 21 US metros. The company will be expanding internationally in 2019.



Scott Brill joins Eden as Director of Enterprise Partnerships and was the former co-founder and EVP for Enterprise of Pristine Environments. He will focus on building the Enterprise segment for Eden with commercial real estate clients, occupiers of space, and retailers. Brill noted, "Eden has created a technology platform that is ideally suited for large Enterprise real estate clients –– wrapping traditional office market services with cutting edge software that delivers service accountability to our clients. I am proud to join the professional client-driven team at Eden and add value by positioning Eden as a global provider."

Brian Snow, the Managing General Partner of Impala Ventures, a venture capital firm, joins Eden as an Advisor. He specializes in working with ventures that operate at the intersection of technology and real estate, and he also worked with Brill formerly when Snow was co-founder and CEO of Pristine Environments. Snow shared, "Eden brings to the commercial real estate and occupier market what Amazon has done for consumers –– providing a technology platform and marketplace to operate your space. As an investor we look for disruptive opportunities to support founders like Joe and his team."

Joe Du Bey, co-founder and CEO of Eden, said, "Scott has incredible experience building customer relationships with some of the largest companies in the world. Brian is an industry insider with deep relationships, and has unique insights from his time as an investor and an operator. We are fortunate to have both Scott and Brian join team Eden. With increasing adoption of our enterprise offering and international expansion ahead, this is the perfect time to collaborate closely with such established individuals."

Eden powers the workplace operations for over 1,000 of the most innovative companies in the world. To date, Eden has raised $15 million from top investors including Fifth Wall Ventures, S28 Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator Continuity, ENIAC Ventures, Maven Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Liquid2 Ventures, and other leading funds. In 2018, Eden acquired OrgOrg, the largest social network for office managers and other workplace experience professionals. The acquired entity continues to operate independently.

To learn more about Eden's office management platform, visit www.eden.io.

About Eden

Eden is the leading office management platform, making it easy for innovative companies to run their offices. Eden is available in 20 major US metro areas, with more than 1,500 service partners providing all facilities and workplace experience services required to run an office. Top requested services on Eden include janitorial, handymen, IT support, electricians, plumbers, cabling, snacks, coffee, food delivery, and more. Using Eden's platform, its office manager clients receive bids for any requested service, consolidated billing, service partner communication tools, and access to Eden's ticketing / work-order software. Eden is based in San Francisco and has raised $15 million from top investors such as Fifth Wall Ventures, S28 Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator Continuity, ENIAC Ventures, Maven Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Liquid2 Ventures, and other leading funds.

