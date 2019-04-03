White Oak Commercial Finance Adds Origination Talent in Texas

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Commercial Finance ("White Oak"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, today announced the appointment of Andrew Bae to Director of ABL Originations, concentrating on Texas and the Southwestern U.S. region. Mr. Bae brings nearly 20 years of experience in commercial finance, most recently leading the establishment of the Dallas office for ExWorks Capital, a senior secured debt fund.



"Andrew has a proven track record of quickly understanding his clients' business model and financing requirements to provide the flexible capital they need to grow and thrive," said David Montiel, Head of ABL Originations for White Oak Commercial Finance. "We are pleased to invite Andrew on-board to continue to build White Oak's presence across the Southwest."

Prior to joining ExWorks Capital, Mr. Bae served as Director for the asset-based lending platform at NBH Capital Finance. He previously held various middle market lending positions at large financial institutions including Regions Business Capital, PNC Business Credit, Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo), and Citi, where he completed the bank's formal credit training program.

"White Oak has emerged as a preeminent non-bank lender because of the breadth of its products and its commitment to working with clients to help them achieve their goals," Mr. Bae said. "I'm looking forward to showing clients the benefits of this platform across each segment of the business' lifecycle."

Mr. Bae holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Rutgers University and a Master's degree in International Business from Seton Hall University. He is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth, Commercial Finance Association, and Turnaround Management Association.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to middle market companies between $5- $50 million. WOCF's solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain financing, inventory financing, U.S. import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

ABOUT WHITE OAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors, LLC's disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

