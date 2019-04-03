Interop Enriches Legacy of Advancing the IT Community Through New Partnerships, Strategic Content, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop, the IT industry's most trusted independent conference, today unveils conference programming created explicitly to support, advance, and connect the global IT community. Even as it expands its offerings, Interop has been steadfast in its commitment to IT by focusing on themes and topics that help enhance the careers of experienced IT managers while inspiring the new generation of IT professionals. This year, Interop continues to add elements that further enriches its community via in-depth topical sessions, new partnerships, vertical meet-ups, and more.



Interop will take place May 20-23, 2019 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, NV. For more information and to save up to $200 on a pass, please visit: interop.com

"Community has always been at the core of Interop," said Meghan Reilly, General Manager, Interop. "Our event provides a safe haven for IT professionals to learn from their peers and share war stories, hear about the latest tools and approaches, and get inspiration for the next step in their career. The entire life cycle of the event, from planning to onsite, reflects our mission of nurturing the IT community."

Sessions: Interop will shed light on topics crucial to those working within the IT space to help provide the skills and practices needed to maintain a healthy work balance and culture. These sessions were crafted to foster conversation and address hurdles IT professionals experience during their day to day work.

Diversity & Inclusion Management – Nicole Sanchez, CEO and Founder, Vaya

This session will provide actionable tactics to increase diversity and inclusion at all levels of an organization. Attendees will learn best practices for hiring, retaining and managing talent from all backgrounds.

Collaboration and Conversations: Building Trust and Succeeding Together – Robert Cordova, Owner, Robert Cordova Consulting, LLC.

This workshop will offer a customized mix of techniques, tools, and learning activities designed to shift leaders' mindsets from "I" to "we." Participants will be exposed to the value and camaraderie of collaboration and leave equipped with a toolset to build trusting, cross-functional relationships that lead a path toward project completion.

Tackling Burnout in the IT Industry – Sonia Cuff, Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

Cuff will provide her personal experience with burnout and tips for identifying and coping with it in the IT workplace. Topics will span operational pressures, constant technology change, and after-hours work that leads great talent to disengage or even leave organizations.

Review Board & Track Chairs: Interop's program is developed by the IT community, for the IT community. Interop's Review Board and Track Chairs are industry experts tasked with selecting the most relevant content that will best arm attendees to tackle the most pressing issues facing the IT industry today. Their selections are a direct reflection of what matters most to those actively working within the space.

Event Partners: True to its community roots, Interop has partnered with leading organizations to incorporate the needs of the broader IT community.

IEEE - the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include membership, international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs.

The DevOps Institute – its vision is to facilitate a community where members have access to the most innovative, inspirational and transformational DevOps content and certifications around emerging DevOps practices and principles. It strives to provide content that inspires discussion, collaboration, transformation, and to foster healthy dialogue among global members of various technical backgrounds and experiences.

WITI - with a global network of smart, talented women and a market reach exceeding 2 million, WITI has powerful programs and partnerships that provide connections, resources, opportunities, and a supportive environment of women committed to helping each other. Along with its professional association of Networks throughout the U.S. and worldwide, including Hong Kong, Great Britain, Australia, and Mexico, WITI delivers value for individuals that work for a company, the government or academia, as well as small business owners.

Additional Interop 2019 partners include - CIO Applications, CIO Dive, Daily Host News, Devops.com, IDC, ISSA Las Vegas, Southern Nevada Cybersecurity Alliance, TechTarget, SearchNetworking.com, Telecom Reseller, and The Record.

Programs: In addition to its regular programming, Interop has developed several programs to further bolster the careers of its audience and allow them to make connections that will last long after the conference.

Ask the Experts - will match attendees with mentors and experts to help answer questions ranging from career development, difficult technology decisions and staff development.

Industry Connections - a pilot program launching this year, Interop has developed a mix of networking and program opportunities to allow attendees from its top represented industries to meet and discuss problems and opportunities that are specific to their sectors.

Register for Interop here: interop.com

Apply for an Interop Media Pass here: interop.com

Follow Interop: #Interop

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

About Interop

Interop is the industry's most trusted independent conference compiled by a community that evangelizes, supports, and unites enterprise IT professionals and fosters the next generation of technologists. The event continues the 30+ years it has dedicated to offering its community both strategic and actionable advice in critical areas, providing them with the breadth and depth necessary to uncover solutions that best meet their needs. Employed by a Conference model committed to unbiased content, Interop focuses on a core set of technology and leadership competencies needed to run a modern IT department. For more information, visit www.interop.com . Interop is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer

in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.