OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Sponsor 38th Annual European Paediatric Orthopaedic Society (EPOS) Meeting and Lunch Symposium

WARSAW, Ind., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics") (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today it will continue its support as the sole Diamond sponsor for the 38th Annual European Paediatric Orthopaedic Society (EPOS) meeting, which will take place April 3-6, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. In addition to the Company's support of the annual meeting, its partnership with EPOS includes funding for multiple travelling fellowships, the BAT Instructional Course Trilogy, and the EPOS Advanced Cadaver Lab program.



As part of the congress proceedings, OrthoPediatrics will also host a symposium on April 5 titled "Challenges in DDH: Are We Making Progress?". This comprehensive symposium will be moderated by Prof. Dr. med. Thomas Wirth and cover challenges in developmental dysplasia of the hip ("DDH") with discussions and case presentations from three prestigious surgeons, Dr. Barry Danino, Miss Deborah Eastwood FRCS, and Prof. dr hab. n. med. Jaroslaw Czubak. Topics will include general neonatal ultrasound screening, timing of open reduction, and triple pelvic and periacetabular osteotomy.

Mark Throdahl, OrthoPediatrics' President & CEO, commented, "The EPOS meeting remains one of the premier pediatric orthopedic events of the year, and we are pleased to be a lead sponsor. Our support of the Society embodies some of our company's core values regarding clinical education, sharing knowledge, and advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. OrthoPediatrics is excited to contribute to this year's agenda, and we look forward to another engaging and informative event."

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 26 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 39 countries outside the United States.

