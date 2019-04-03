Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at H.C Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

WIXOM, Mich., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) ("Rockwell Medical" or the "Company") today announced that Stuart Paul, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference as follows:

Date: Monday, April 8, 2019 Time: 10:10a.m. British Standard / 5:10a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Location: Grosvenor House, London, UK Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw4/rmti/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company's website at www.rockwellmed.com, under the "Investors" section.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative at www.hcwevents.com or Lisa Wilson at lwilson@insitecony.com .

About Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies support disease management initiatives to improve the quality of life and care of dialysis patients and are intended to deliver safe and effective therapy, while decreasing drug administration costs and improving patient convenience. Rockwell Medical's anemia drug Triferic is the only FDA-approved product indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates (used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream) to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad. Please visit www.rockwellmed.com for more information.