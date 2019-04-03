Yandex to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 25th

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the first quarter.



First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Thursday, April 25, 2019

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Live Call

US: +1 631 510 7495

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8892

Russia: 8 10 800 2357 5011

Passcode: 4893737

Replay

US: +1 917 677 7532

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8951

Russia: +7 495 249 9138

Passcode: 4893737

Available until May 2, 2019

Webcast

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ishwu3xv

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products, and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 34 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/ .

