Pitchfest Returns for 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition

HORSHAM, Pa., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of last year's event, HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® today shared details of its second annual "Pitchfest." From the producers of the world's leading global HR technology events, the 2019 Pitchfest will take place during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® happening October 1 – 4, 2019 at The Venetian Las Vegas.



Of those that apply, 30 HR technology startups will have the opportunity to present their solution at this year's conference. In the three preliminary rounds, ten companies will have three minutes to pitch the panel, with an additional two minutes to answer the judges' follow up questions. Two companies from each round will advance to the Pitchfest final, where the top six will go head to head. Once selected, the overall winner will participate in the conference's popular "Discovering the Next Great HR Technology Company" session, in addition to taking home a monetary prize from the Randstad Innovation Fund and exhibit space for the 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition®.

Conference Co-chair Steve Boese commented, "The HR technology sector continues to evolve and expand, and with that, we see increased innovation from startups actively rethinking the future of work. Pitchfest gives these companies the platform to share their products and solutions with the world's largest HR technology audience, including the top industry influencers, analysts, HR leaders, angel investors and VCs. We're looking forward to seeing what the 2019 Pitchfest participants bring to the table."

The preliminary rounds are scheduled for October 1 and 2 with the Pitchfest final on the morning of October 3. Any exhibiting HR Technology Conference & Exposition® startup can submit a Pitchfest application ahead of the June 29, 2019 deadline. Those selected will receive notice no later than August 9, 2019. The online application and additional details can be accessed here . There is no fee to apply.

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, shared, "Pitchfest raises the visibility on the solutions transforming HR technology; those startup organizations that are willing to take a chance and change the world of work for the better. The HR Technology Conference is the perfect stage to showcase that innovation, and we're delighted to host the event again with support from the Randstad Innovation Fund."

Registration for this year's conference is open, with super savings offers going on now. The full program will be available at www.HRTechConference.com in mid-May.



About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of press and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the online form. Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune LRP Media Group 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com