HumanEyes Technologies CMO Jim Malcolm to Speak About Immersive Media and VR Journalism at the 2019 NAB Show

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HumanEyes Technologies , a global provider of Virtual Reality cameras and solutions, today announced that Jim Malcolm, CMO has been selected to speak at the 2019 NAB Show on the topic of "Women in News: Teaching students the power and future of VR." Co-speaker Kathleen Johnson, McMahon Centennial Professor in the Gaylord College of Journalism at the University of Oklahoma will also present during the session. The NAB Show, which runs April 6 -11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is the world's largest and most comprehensive conference covering the convergence of media, entertainment and technology.



The panel will explore the importance of teaching students how compelling storytelling using an immersive new medium is transforming the evolving media landscape. Virtual Reality cameras in the hands of educators have led to fully immersive VR curricula, providing students with the knowledge, experience and skills to produce and share VR stories in preparation for careers that use VR as a tool.

The panel "Women in News: Teaching students the power and future of VR" is open to all NAB badge holders and takes place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Location: Innovation Pipeline Theater, N3036

Together, Jim and Kathleen will provide a robust discussion around VR becoming an essential tool for emerging journalists and documentary producers to share news and create interactive storytelling techniques that are rooted in journalistic integrity, yet provide unmatched levels of empathy, understanding and retention.

You'll hear use cases, examples and the practical applications that offer students the opportunity to learn and teachers to teach, understand how this next medium in creative storytelling and journalism will transition our industries. One of Kathleen's students, Samuel Rider, will join the conversation on stage and highlight his current project, Women in Aviation. In collaboration with the University of Oklahoma chapter of Women in Aviation International, Samuel is using immersive and VR tools and techniques to bring his story of The Museum of Women Pilots to life through an immersive VR experience.

To register for the session, please visit the link above. For more information on 2019 NAB Show, please visit www.nabshow.com .

About HumanEyes Technologies:

Founded in 2000, HumanEyes Technologies is an 18-year veteran and pioneer in 3D and animated content creation and holds more than 70 patents covering relevant technologies and processes across the photography, video, imaging and VR industries. Recognizing the growth potential in VR, HumanEyes has focused its longstanding experience in the space to provide end-to-end VR video solutions that make the creation of virtual and augmented reality content easy and accessible to everyone from professionals to consumers. As the vibrant VR and AR market segments develop, HumanEyes is helping define the innovation standards that will drive mass appeal with breakthrough hardware and software developments found in its Vuze, Vuze +, and Vuze XR Virtual Reality cameras. HumanEyes' multi-patented computer vision technologies inside the world's first affordable VR cameras are driving the bustling ecosystem of creation, production and publishing of unprecedented immersive VR experiences.

HumanEyes is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S. For more information on HumanEyes, go to http://www.humaneyes.com . For more information on the Vuze XR Camera, please visit VuzeXR.com .