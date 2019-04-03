The Apache® Software Foundation Announces Call for Presentations and Registration Open for ApacheCon, its Official Global Conference Series

Wakefield, MA, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today that its call for presentations (CFPs) and registration are open for ApacheCon™, the ASF's official global conference series.



The Official Logo for ApacheCon, with URL





ApacheCon draws attendees from more than 60 countries to experience "Tomorrow's Technology Today" by showcasing key Open Source technologies independent of business interests, corporate biases, or sales pitches. ApacheCon content is selected entirely by Apache projects and their communities, enabling participants at all levels to learn about the latest innovations in dozens of categories that include Big Data, containers, Cloud, DevOps, IoT, servers, and Web frameworks, among others. Participants learn about Open Source development "The Apache Way", through hands-on sessions, keynotes, real-world case studies, trainings, hackathons, BarCamps, and more in a deliberately intimate, collaborative, vendor-neutral environment.

"The first ApacheCon started 21 years ago and quickly rose to prominence for its strong community presence, both in content and spirit," said Rich Bowen, ASF Vice President of Conferences. "Through the years, ApacheCon has featured Apache projects from virtually every technology area in Open Source, presented by hundreds of individuals from the greater Apache community. We are proud to continue to be the primary gathering of the collective Apache community worldwide, and look forward to celebrating the ASF's 20th Anniversary together at ApacheCon."

Attendees will join The Apache Software Foundation to celebrate its 20th Anniversary at the following events:

Apache Roadshow : 13-14 May 2019 in Chicago, Illinois

: 13-14 May 2019 in Chicago, Illinois ApacheCon North America : 9-12 September 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada

: 9-12 September 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada ApacheCon Europe: 22-24 October 2019 in Berlin, Germany

Call for Presentations

The Call for Presentations (CFPs) is open for both ApacheCon North America and Europe events. ApacheCon North America will feature over a dozen tracks, including Apache project summits for Cassandra, CloudStack, Tomcat, and Traffic Control, as well as user community-generated content, such as from the Open Geospatial Consortium, which will be organizing a track for the third consecutive year. Content tracks at ApacheCon Berlin will feature Big Data, Community, IoT, Machine Learning, and Open Source Design, among other categories. The Apache Roadshow/Chicago has just closed its CFP and will be featuring AdTech, FinTech, Insurance, "Made in Chicago" Startups, Podling Shark Tank, Community Diversity, and other categories as part of its program.

Registration

Registration is open for all three events, with time-limited, early registration incentives and additional discounted rates available for individual participants as well as groups.

Sponsors

ApacheCon sponsors gain visibility and competitive advantage by engaging with the greater Apache community, industry influencers, and potential future collaborators. Many sponsors consider Apache conference events to be invaluable resources for recruiting top Open Source talent. ApacheCon Platinum Sponsors include Google Cloud, DataStax, and Tencent Cloud. Sponsorship opportunities are available for all three events; prospectuses are available for download from each conference Website.

Key Dates and Details

Apache Roadshow/Chicago : 13-14 May, Logan Square

https://www.apachecon.com/chiroadshow19/

Registration open; venue details available online





: 13-14 May, Logan Square https://www.apachecon.com/chiroadshow19/ Registration open; venue details available online ApacheCon North America/Las Vegas : 9-12 September, Flamingo Hotel and Casino

https://apachecon.com/acna19/



CFP closes 13 May 2019

Early registration ends 27 June 2019

Discounted sleeping room rates at the Flamingo close 19 August 2019 (or when the block is sold out, whichever comes first)





: 9-12 September, Flamingo Hotel and Casino https://apachecon.com/acna19/ CFP closes 13 May 2019 Early registration ends 27 June 2019 Discounted sleeping room rates at the Flamingo close 19 August 2019 (or when the block is sold out, whichever comes first) ApacheCon Europe/Berlin : 22-24 October, Kulturbrauerei

https://aceu19.apachecon.com/



CFP closes 26 May 2019

Early registration ends 31 May 2019

Venue details available online





: 22-24 October, Kulturbrauerei https://aceu19.apachecon.com/ CFP closes 26 May 2019 Early registration ends 31 May 2019 Venue details available online Credentialed members of the media and analyst community may contact Sally Khudairi at press@apache.org for information on obtaining press passes.

About ApacheCon

ApacheCon is the official global conference series of The Apache Software Foundation. Since 1998 ApacheCon has been drawing participants at all levels to explore "Tomorrow's Technology Today" across 300+ Apache projects and their diverse communities. ApacheCon showcases the latest developments in ubiquitous Apache projects and emerging innovations through hands-on sessions, keynotes, real-world case studies, trainings, hackathons, community events, and more. For more information, visit http://apachecon.com/ and https://twitter.com/ApacheCon

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Foundation oversees more than 350 leading Open Source projects, including Apache HTTP Server —the world's most popular Web server software. Through the ASF's merit-based process known as "The Apache Way," more than 730 individual Members and 7,000 Committers across six continents successfully collaborate to develop freely available enterprise-grade software, benefiting billions of users worldwide: thousands of software solutions are distributed under the Apache License; and the community actively participates in ASF mailing lists, mentoring initiatives, and ApacheCon, the Foundation's official user conference, trainings, and expo. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) charitable organization, funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Anonymous, ARM, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Hortonworks, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, Leaseweb, Microsoft, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Pivotal, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Workday, and Verizon Media. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "Cassandra", "Apache Cassandra", "CloudStack", "Apache CloudStack", "Tomcat", "Apache Tomcat", "Traffic Control", "Apache Traffic Control", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

# # #

Sally Khudairi Vice President The Apache Software Foundation +1 617 921 8656 press@apache.org Jessie Hennion Public Relations Director, Virtual, Inc. The Apache Software Foundation +1 781 876 6280 jhennion@virtualinc.com