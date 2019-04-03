Voip-Pal.com Prepares an Appeal of the Recent Alice 101 Motion Decision to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. ("Voip-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB:VPLM) announced that the Company is preparing to appeal the recent decision on the "Alice 101" Motion by Judge Lucy Koh to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The Company is also considering other legal options in addition to the appeal. The length of time to complete the appellate process can take up to one year.



Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, "We understand and share in the frustration of our shareholders over this recent ruling on the Alice 101 motion by Judge Lucy Koh. Lucy Koh is a highly regarded judge and we respect her decision, although we disagree with her on the technical merits of our case."

"We are also in consultation with our attorneys in Europe regarding the process of preparing complaints in Germany. As we have previously stated, there are about 770 million mobile subscribers in Europe, which makes our European patents a very strong addition to our portfolio."

"We are committed to doing everything we can for our approximately four thousand, five hundred shareholders and we will not stop until we bring this process to a successful conclusion. Patience is a virtue."

