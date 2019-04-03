Nikkole Luna, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, Promoted to VP of Operations for RealManage Houston

Houston, Texas, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the promotion of Nikkole Luna, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to Vice President of Operations for its Houston market.



Nikkole Luna joined the RealManage family in October of 2017 starting as a Director of Association Management. During her time in that role, she excelled in her ability to provide superior service to the client communities she served along with her ability to inspire and lead her team. It was quickly evident that Ms. Luna was the right person to move into an executive operational leadership role.



Nikkole has been in community association management for over ten years. She started in the industry in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was a portfolio manager gaining valuable industry experience. Nikkole later went on to be an on-site manager for a large-scale community in Houston, Texas, where she stayed for over five years. Her experience in HOA management ranges from condominiums to large-scale single-family communities.



"Nikkole's leadership skills and commitment to internal and external customer service has propelled her to this much-deserved promotion." States Sandra Vela Mora, Division President "There is no doubt our Houston team is better and stronger in large part because she is part of the RealManage Family."



In 2019, Nikkole was elected to the Houston chapter of Community Association Institute board of directors and holds the position of board secretary. Ms. Luna is also the Chair/Editor for the CAI Houston Chapter Facets magazine and also sits on the Community Outreach Committee. She is also a holder of the coveted Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation through the Community Association Institute (CAI).



Nikkole Luna states "I am excited and honored to be taking on this role with RealManage. I look forward to being a part of the continued success of the RealManage Houston branch and am excited to work with such a talented team. My passion for this industry and leadership will allow me to help the lead the way in the Houston market."



