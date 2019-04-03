VOICE 2019 Developer Conference Announces Technical Program and Full Keynote Speaker Lineup

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced the technical program and complete list of keynote speakers for both locations of its VOICE 2019 Developer Conference. For the first time, the conference will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 14-15 and Singapore on May 23 under the unifying theme "Measure the Connected World and Everything in ItSM."



"The semiconductor industry is using technology to build a smarter world," said Adam Styblinski, technical chairman of the VOICE 2019 Developer Conference and AMD product development engineer. "With presentations on hot topics including 5G, MIMO and mmWave advancements, VOICE 2019 keeps attendees up to date on cutting-edge technologies and the testing challenges they present."

VOICE 2019 Program

The heart of VOICE continues to be its comprehensive learning and networking opportunities comprised of a technical program featuring more than 90 presentations across both locations with submissions from authors representing 28 companies and 10 countries; Partners' Expos; social gatherings; Technology Kiosks; and stimulating keynote speakers. This year's technical tracks will focus on device/system level test, the internet of things (IoT), test methodologies, hardware and software design integration, the latest hot topics and – for the first time in 2019 – test solutions enabled by Advantest's T2000 platform. Each location will host a technology kiosk showcase offering attendees the opportunity to interact directly with Advantest product experts.

The general session on May 14 in Scottsdale will include an Advantest technology discussion panel moderated by Hans-Juergen Wagner, senior vice president of the SoC business group and managing executive officer at Advantest Corporation. Four of the company's leading test experts – Rich Lathrop, Hagen Goller, Masayuki Suzuki and Koichi Tsukui – will sit on the panel and field questions from VOICE attendees.

VOICE 2019 Keynotes

On the second day of VOICE in Scottsdale, the program will feature two keynote speeches by dynamic technology leaders. The first speaker, Dr. Walden "Wally" Rhines, CEO emeritus of Mentor, a Siemens Business, is a recognized spokesperson for the semiconductor and EDA industries. The second keynote speech, sponsored by EAG Eurofins Engineering Science, will be given by Dr. Hugh Herr, renowned engineer, biophysicist and leader of MIT Media Lab's Biomechatronics Group. Dr. Herr is building the next generation of robotic prosthetics, sophisticated devices that aid human movement by mimicking nature.

For VOICE Singapore, the featured keynote speech on "Industry 4.0: Preparing for the Future of Work" will be delivered by Mark Stuart, co-founder of Anagram Group, a global corporate-training company based in Singapore that won the British Chamber of Commerce's 2018 "Future of Work" award for contributions in developing future-ready leaders and transforming organizations through innovation. Stuart is a speaker, trainer and executive coach specializing in leadership and innovation. He works with more than 170 government and corporate clients in Singapore, Asia and the UK across a wide range of industries.

Read more about all the VOICE 2019 keynote speakers at https://voice.advantest.com/keynotes/.

Attending VOICE 2019

Register for VOICE 2019 at https://voice.advantest.com/register/. Group discounts are available; email mktgcomms@advantest.com for details. Those interested in attending the VOICE Singapore event should email mktgcomms@advantest.com for more information.

Registered attendees are encouraged to make their hotel reservations early. The deadline to take advantage of the group rate at the Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale is April 10, 2019. Rates will increase after this date. For additional hotel information for both locations and to make a reservation, visit the VOICE website at https://voice.advantest.com/hotel-reservations/.

Discover VOICE 2019 sponsors by visiting https://voice.advantest.com/sponsors/.

To help attendees get the most from VOICE 2019, Advantest will provide a mobile app for both locations, which will be available for download in May. To learn more about VOICE 2019, visit https://voice.advantest.com.

Follow #VOICE2019 and @Advantest_ATE on Twitter or visit https://voice.advantest.com/spread-the-word/ for more ways to connect and get involved.

About VOICE 2019 Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

