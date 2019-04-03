Santhera Provides Update on Near-term Corporate Financing Initiatives

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 3, 2019 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has entered into a CHF 15.0 million credit line facility and is providing an update on ongoing corporate financing initiatives, including the issuance of equity and business development opportunities that would strengthen the financial base of the Company.

Santhera has taken out a syndicated credit line which, subject to certain conditions, will provide up to CHF 15.0 million over a time period of nine months. Alongside this, Santhera is preparing for the issuance of up to 500,000 registered shares, representing 4.7% of its currently outstanding share capital. These shares would be issued from its existing authorized share capital by way of a private placement managed by Mirabaud Securities (Geneva). In addition, Santhera is considering various options to monetize certain assets which would provide for additional non-dilutive funding.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Santhera's Raxone® (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Israel and Serbia for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and is currently commercialized in more than 20 countries. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® and Puldysa® are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

