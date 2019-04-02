iLOOKABOUT Terminates Non-Binding Term Sheet and enters into Agreement with Creditors to Purchase the Operating Assets of Clarocity Corporation

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) ("ILA") today announced the termination of the non-binding term sheet with Clarocity Corporation (TSXV:CLY, OTCQB:CLRYF) ("Clarocity") and StableView Asset Management Inc. ("StableView"), as detailed in ILA's previously issued press release dated November 16th, 2018. StableView, as the principal holder of debentures and the lender representative under the several trust indentures, intends to begin enforcement proceedings of its debentures to enforce the security underlying the operating assets. As a result, ILA and StableView have signed a letter agreement for the acquisition by ILA of Clarocity's operating assets which include Clarocity Inc., Valuation Vision Inc. and Clarocity Valuation Services, LLC businesses (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Bridge Loan and Promissory Note provided by ILA to Clarocity will remain in place and outstanding.

"For ILA this continues to be a strategic acquisition for the future growth of ILA. Strategically the acquisition allows ILA to accelerate its growth plan in the US by leveraging Clarocity's national sales team and cross selling into their tier 1 clients, while fast tracking our innovation agenda with its modern valuation platform," said Gary Yeoman, CEO of ILA.

As of today, ILA has advanced loans in the amount of CDN$932,000 and USD$600,000 (the "Bridge Loan") to Clarocity pursuant to a promissory note issued by Clarocity (the "Promissory Note"), which Bridge Loan has been used by Clarocity to reduce Clarocity's working capital deficiency which remains in place and outstanding. The Bridge Loan is senior, secured, and payable on demand. The Bridge Loan ranks in priority to Clarocity's existing secured debentures, but ILA has agreed to certain enforcement-related standstills in favour of the existing secured debentures.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including, but not limited to execution of a definitive agreement and the receipt of all necessary shareholder, board, regulatory and third party approvals.

The consideration for the Proposed Transaction, is the same as previously described in the press release of ILA dated November 16, 2018, except the consideration shall all be paid directly to the debenture holders.

The exclusivity agreement between ILA, Clarocity and StableView will continue to be in place while working towards closing the Proposed Transaction.

About iLOOKABOUT

ILA is a software, data analytics, data aggregation and visual intelligence company focused on real property. ILA primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. ILA provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company's proprietary StreetScape imagery and real property focused web- based application, GeoViewPort unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. ILA has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology-based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

Cautionary Note

As noted above, completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, any necessary stock exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. The Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

