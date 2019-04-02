The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MHLD, AVP, DPLO and ARA

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 to November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden's underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust's insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust's insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 to August 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

During the class period, Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Diplomat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Class Period: August 10, 2016 to March 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal's accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018, were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

