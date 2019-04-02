Hagens Berman Reminds Syneos Health (SYNH) Investors of April 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) of the April 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Syneos Health securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SYNH

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SYNH@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

After the market closed on February 27, 2019, Defendants announced (1) the Company would not timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and (2) the SEC notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters.

This news drove the price of Syneos shares down as much as $10.24, or down almost 20%, to close at $41.77 on February 28, 2019.

Since then, Defendants filed Syneos' Form 10-K discussing the SEC investigation and other matters.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Syneos and senior management may have improperly recognized revenue and misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Syneos should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SYNH@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .