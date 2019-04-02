INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Care.com, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Care.com, Inc. ("Care.com" or "the Company") (NYSE:CRCM) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 8, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article detailing its findings after an investigation into Care.com. In the article, entitled "Care.com Puts Onus on Families to Check Caregivers' Backgrounds—With Sometimes Tragic Outcomes," the Journal noted instances in the past 6 years wherein caregivers in the U.S. "who had police records were listed on Care.com and later were accused of committing crimes while caring for customers' children or elderly relatives…" To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/care-com-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com