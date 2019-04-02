TFI International to Hold Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Report First Quarter Results on April 23, 2019

MONTREAL, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII, OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the TMX Broadcast Centre Gallery, 130 King Street West, Toronto.



Also on Tuesday, April 23, the Company will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 via news release after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, April 24th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the quarterly results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Details of conference call:

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in number: 1-877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, May 8, 2019, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 9897443.

Finally, TFI International Inc.'s 2018 Annual Report is now available on the Company's website at:

http://tfiintl.com/en/investors/financial-documents/

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics and Last Mile.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:

Alain Bédard

Chairman, President and CEO

TFI International Inc.

(647) 729-4079

abedard@tfiintl.com