First Financial Northwest, Inc. Appoints Patricia M. Remch to Board of Directors

RENTON, Washington, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that Patricia M. Remch has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank. In addition, Ms. Remch has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company's non-financial institution subsidiary, First Financial Diversified Corporation ("FFD").



The Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee proposed, and the Board of Directors ratified and approved, the appointment of Ms. Remch to the Board of Directors. The appointment of Ms. Remch to the Company's Board of Directors was effective April 1, 2019.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Remch to our Boards of Directors," said Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her expansive background with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, her training as an economist, knowledge of capital markets, and her sales and marketing experience, as well as demonstrated thought and organizational leadership, will be a great asset to the Company, the Bank, and FFD."

Ms. Remch has 35 years of experience creating value in the financial services industry and will bring a solid understanding of banking, regulatory and economic expertise to the Board to support her contributions as a director. Ms. Remch has held various roles at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, most recently Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Business Development from March 2017 to July 2018. Previously, Ms. Remch was Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, from August 2011 to March 2017, and was Senior Vice President, Mortgage Finance Sales and Product Development, from February 2005 to August 2011. She joined the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco as an economist in 1982, was promoted to capital markets specialist, and became Vice President, Sales Manager, in 1998. Ms. Remch is a graduate of the ABA Graduate School of Banking and is a Ph.D. Candidate in Economics at the University of Maryland, where she also received her Master of Arts in Economics. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the State University of New York at Albany.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank, an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking offices. We are a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the "Investor Relations" link at the bottom of the page.

