Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Names New CEO of Triumph Business Capital

DALLAS, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) announced today it has named Geoffrey P. Brenner chief executive officer of Triumph Business Capital. Brenner joins Triumph Business Capital after serving 10 years as president and chief executive officer of TPC, a nationally recognized healthcare services company based in Plano, Texas.



"Geoff is a proven executive leader who brings to Triumph Business Capital a strong focus on company culture and a disciplined approach that integrates clearly defined goals, transparent accountability and an unrelenting focus on performance metrics," said Aaron P. Graft, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

"I believe Geoff's skills will be a great complement to George Thorson, president and chief operating officer, and the entire Triumph Business Capital senior executive team, who have already accomplished great things," Graft continued. "Geoff exemplifies the servant leadership that has been a hallmark of Triumph's success thus far, and I have no doubt he will ably lead us into the future."

Executive chairman of Triumph Business Capital, Steven J. Hausman, added, "Geoff has demonstrated a leadership dynamic that complements both our culture and market opportunity. We see him empowering a skilled and talented organization. Particularly as the velocity of technology disruption continues to increase, Geoff's managerial discipline and energy will help our team bring more and more value to the marketplace we serve."

While leading TPC, Brenner drove the organization to consistently produce best-in-class performance results related to operations and customer satisfaction. As CEO, he improved operating margins from one percent to more than 40, while growing EBITDA by 260 percent, all while facing repeated cycles of unprecedented industry disruption.

"I am deeply honored and excited to join a company with such a hyper focus on growth, and one that continually works to provide greater value to business owners by making it easier to access working capital and other necessary business services," said Brenner. "Triumph is a proven industry leader in its space and for good reason. Our customer-first approach will continue to inform and motivate our growth strategy, both through our talented team and our industry-first integrations and technological solutions."

Brenner holds a psychology degree from Florida State University and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. He has served on nearly a dozen domestic and international boards. Geoff holds multiple insurance and financial securities licenses and lives in Plano, Texas, with his wife of 18 years and their two teenage sons.

ABOUT TRIUMPH BANCORP, INC.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with a diversified line of community banking and commercial finance activities. Our bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB, is a Texas-state savings bank offering commercial and consumer banking products focused on meeting client needs in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Iowa and Illinois. We also serve a national client base through our Triumph Commercial Finance division, which offers factoring, equipment lending, asset based lending, and premium finance solutions for independent insurance agents. We offer discount factoring through Advance Business Capital LLC, d/b/a Triumph Business Capital and insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, Inc.

